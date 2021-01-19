Earnings results for Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 01/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.04.

Bank First last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35. The business earned $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. Bank First has generated $3.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8. Bank First has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bank First in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.61%. The high price target for BFC is $60.00 and the low price target for BFC is $60.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First has a dividend yield of 1.24%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bank First has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bank First is 21.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bank First will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.26% next year. This indicates that Bank First will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

In the past three months, Bank First insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,282,627.00 in company stock. Only 5.65% of the stock of Bank First is held by insiders. Only 25.18% of the stock of Bank First is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC



Earnings for Bank First are expected to decrease by -2.75% in the coming year, from $4.73 to $4.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Bank First is 14.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.61. The P/E ratio of Bank First is 14.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 20.07. Bank First has a P/B Ratio of 2.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

