Earnings results for F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

F.N.B. last released its earnings results on October 19th, 2020. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.01 million. F.N.B. has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. F.N.B. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 19th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for F.N.B. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.40%. The high price target for FNB is $10.00 and the low price target for FNB is $9.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

F.N.B. has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.50, F.N.B. has a forecasted downside of 13.4% from its current price of $10.97. F.N.B. has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.38%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. F.N.B. has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of F.N.B. is 40.68%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, F.N.B. will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.55% next year. This indicates that F.N.B. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

In the past three months, F.N.B. insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $56,620.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.59% of the stock of F.N.B. is held by insiders. 72.28% of the stock of F.N.B. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB



Earnings for F.N.B. are expected to decrease by -4.35% in the coming year, from $0.92 to $0.88 per share. The P/E ratio of F.N.B. is 11.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.61. The P/E ratio of F.N.B. is 11.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 20.07. F.N.B. has a P/B Ratio of 0.75. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

