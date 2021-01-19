How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

Earnings results for Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Fulton Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The business earned $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.95 million. Fulton Financial has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Fulton Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 19th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fulton Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.36%. The high price target for FULT is $12.00 and the low price target for FULT is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fulton Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Fulton Financial has a forecasted downside of 17.4% from its current price of $14.52. Fulton Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.58%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fulton Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Fulton Financial is 37.41%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Fulton Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.60% next year. This indicates that Fulton Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

In the past three months, Fulton Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.86% of the stock of Fulton Financial is held by insiders. 62.56% of the stock of Fulton Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT

Earnings for Fulton Financial are expected to decrease by -0.93% in the coming year, from $1.08 to $1.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Fulton Financial is 13.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.61. The P/E ratio of Fulton Financial is 13.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 20.13. Fulton Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

