Earnings results for Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63.

Guaranty Bancshares last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 19th, 2020. The reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. Guaranty Bancshares has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6. Guaranty Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 19th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Guaranty Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.16%. The high price target for GNTY is $32.00 and the low price target for GNTY is $32.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Guaranty Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.00, Guaranty Bancshares has a forecasted downside of 0.2% from its current price of $32.05. Guaranty Bancshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 2.50%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Guaranty Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Guaranty Bancshares is 35.56%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Guaranty Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.19% next year. This indicates that Guaranty Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

In the past three months, Guaranty Bancshares insiders have sold 117.63% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $295,361.00 in company stock and sold $642,801.00 in company stock. Only 29.58% of the stock of Guaranty Bancshares is held by insiders. Only 20.10% of the stock of Guaranty Bancshares is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY



Earnings for Guaranty Bancshares are expected to decrease by -21.83% in the coming year, from $3.39 to $2.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Guaranty Bancshares is 14.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.58. The P/E ratio of Guaranty Bancshares is 14.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 20.13. Guaranty Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here