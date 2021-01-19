Earnings results for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company is expected* to report earnings on 01/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Halliburton last released its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company earned $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Its revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Halliburton has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year. Halliburton has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 19th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Halliburton in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.91, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 37.75%. The high price target for HAL is $24.00 and the low price target for HAL is $5.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 13 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Halliburton has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.32, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 13 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.91, Halliburton has a forecasted downside of 37.8% from its current price of $20.74. Halliburton has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton has a dividend yield of 0.87%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Halliburton does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Halliburton is 14.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Halliburton will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.66% next year. This indicates that Halliburton will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

In the past three months, Halliburton insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,126,388.00 in company stock. Only 0.48% of the stock of Halliburton is held by insiders. 75.37% of the stock of Halliburton is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL



Earnings for Halliburton are expected to grow by 17.74% in the coming year, from $0.62 to $0.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Halliburton is -4.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Halliburton is -4.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Halliburton has a PEG Ratio of 2.22. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Halliburton has a P/B Ratio of 2.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here