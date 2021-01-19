Earnings results for Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

Heartland BancCorp last announced its earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.65. The business earned $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Heartland BancCorp has generated $6.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Heartland BancCorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Heartland BancCorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $75.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.29%. The high price target for HLAN is $75.00 and the low price target for HLAN is $75.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Heartland BancCorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $75.00, Heartland BancCorp has a forecasted downside of 14.3% from its current price of $87.50. Heartland BancCorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.61%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Heartland BancCorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Heartland BancCorp is 35.35%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Heartland BancCorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.34% next year. This indicates that Heartland BancCorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

In the past three months, Heartland BancCorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.70% of the stock of Heartland BancCorp is held by insiders. Only 1.93% of the stock of Heartland BancCorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN



Earnings for Heartland BancCorp are expected to grow by 0.76% in the coming year, from $6.59 to $6.64 per share. The P/E ratio of Heartland BancCorp is 14.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.58. The P/E ratio of Heartland BancCorp is 14.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 20.13.

More latest stories: here