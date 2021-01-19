Earnings results for Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Interactive Brokers Group last posted its earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm earned $548 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Interactive Brokers Group has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.1. Interactive Brokers Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 19th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Interactive Brokers Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.05%. The high price target for IBKR is $65.00 and the low price target for IBKR is $44.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Interactive Brokers Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.25, Interactive Brokers Group has a forecasted downside of 17.1% from its current price of $69.02. Interactive Brokers Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group has a dividend yield of 0.58%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Interactive Brokers Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Interactive Brokers Group is 17.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Interactive Brokers Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.69% next year. This indicates that Interactive Brokers Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

In the past three months, Interactive Brokers Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $61,053,333.00 in company stock. Only 3.23% of the stock of Interactive Brokers Group is held by insiders. Only 16.08% of the stock of Interactive Brokers Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR



Earnings for Interactive Brokers Group are expected to decrease by -9.70% in the coming year, from $2.37 to $2.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Interactive Brokers Group is 32.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.61. The P/E ratio of Interactive Brokers Group is 32.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 20.07. Interactive Brokers Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

