Earnings results for MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 01/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

MainStreet Bancshares last released its earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The company earned $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 million. MainStreet Bancshares has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. MainStreet Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Dividend Strength: MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB)

MainStreet Bancshares does not currently pay a dividend. MainStreet Bancshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB)

In the past three months, MainStreet Bancshares insiders have sold 34,830.96% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $28,158.00 in company stock and sold $9,835,859.00 in company stock. Only 5.62% of the stock of MainStreet Bancshares is held by insiders. 53.38% of the stock of MainStreet Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB



Earnings for MainStreet Bancshares are expected to grow by 0.67% in the coming year, from $1.50 to $1.51 per share. The P/E ratio of MainStreet Bancshares is 12.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of MainStreet Bancshares is 12.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.98. MainStreet Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

