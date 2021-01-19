Earnings results for Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19.

Analyst Opinion on Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mission Produce in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.83%. The high price target for AVO is $19.00 and the low price target for AVO is $16.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mission Produce has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.33, Mission Produce has a forecasted upside of 10.8% from its current price of $15.64. Mission Produce has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce does not currently pay a dividend. Mission Produce does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

In the past three months, Mission Produce insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO



Earnings for Mission Produce are expected to grow by 19.44% in the coming year, from $0.72 to $0.86 per share.

