Earnings results for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 01/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Old National Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm earned $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.89 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Old National Bancorp has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8. Old National Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 19th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Old National Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.20%. The high price target for ONB is $17.00 and the low price target for ONB is $14.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Old National Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.33, Old National Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 14.2% from its current price of $17.87. Old National Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.13%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Old National Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Old National Bancorp is 38.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Old National Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.09% next year. This indicates that Old National Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

In the past three months, Old National Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.61% of the stock of Old National Bancorp is held by insiders. 67.62% of the stock of Old National Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB



Earnings for Old National Bancorp are expected to decrease by -9.93% in the coming year, from $1.41 to $1.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Old National Bancorp is 14.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.58. The P/E ratio of Old National Bancorp is 14.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 20.13. Old National Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

