Earnings results for Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc is estimated to report earnings on 01/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Orrstown Financial Services last issued its earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Orrstown Financial Services has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. Orrstown Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Orrstown Financial Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.08%. The high price target for ORRF is $13.50 and the low price target for ORRF is $13.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Orrstown Financial Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.50, Orrstown Financial Services has a forecasted downside of 25.1% from its current price of $18.02. Orrstown Financial Services has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services pays a meaningful dividend of 3.78%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Orrstown Financial Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Orrstown Financial Services is 36.96%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Orrstown Financial Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.13% next year. This indicates that Orrstown Financial Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

In the past three months, Orrstown Financial Services insiders have bought 31.04% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $88,650.00 in company stock and sold $67,650.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Orrstown Financial Services is held by insiders. 39.47% of the stock of Orrstown Financial Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF



Earnings for Orrstown Financial Services are expected to decrease by -32.83% in the coming year, from $1.98 to $1.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Orrstown Financial Services is 9.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.61. The P/E ratio of Orrstown Financial Services is 9.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 20.07. Orrstown Financial Services has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

