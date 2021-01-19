Earnings results for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3900000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinnacle Financial Partners has generated $5.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. Pinnacle Financial Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 19th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pinnacle Financial Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.27%. The high price target for PNFP is $74.00 and the low price target for PNFP is $35.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pinnacle Financial Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.40, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a forecasted downside of 22.3% from its current price of $69.99. Pinnacle Financial Partners has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a dividend yield of 0.92%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pinnacle Financial Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Pinnacle Financial Partners is 11.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Pinnacle Financial Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.53% next year. This indicates that Pinnacle Financial Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

In the past three months, Pinnacle Financial Partners insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $723,659.00 in company stock. Only 2.98% of the stock of Pinnacle Financial Partners is held by insiders. 75.44% of the stock of Pinnacle Financial Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP



Earnings for Pinnacle Financial Partners are expected to grow by 15.37% in the coming year, from $4.10 to $4.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Pinnacle Financial Partners is 18.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of Pinnacle Financial Partners is 18.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.98. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here