Earnings results for Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

Sandvik last announced its earnings results on October 16th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Sandvik has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.2. Sandvik has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sandvik in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Sandvik.

Dividend Strength: Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik does not currently pay a dividend. Sandvik does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

In the past three months, Sandvik insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.12% of the stock of Sandvik is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY



Earnings for Sandvik are expected to grow by 32.58% in the coming year, from $0.89 to $1.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Sandvik is 49.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.61. The P/E ratio of Sandvik is 49.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 38.17. Sandvik has a PEG Ratio of 5.20. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sandvik has a P/B Ratio of 4.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

