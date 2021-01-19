Earnings results for State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.5699999999999998. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.98.

State Street last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 16th, 2020. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. State Street has generated $6.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. State Street has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on State Street (NYSE:STT)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for State Street in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $78.93, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.27%. The high price target for STT is $101.00 and the low price target for STT is $60.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street pays a meaningful dividend of 2.64%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. State Street has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of State Street is 33.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, State Street will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.59% next year. This indicates that State Street will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: State Street (NYSE:STT)

In the past three months, State Street insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,112,162.00 in company stock. Only 0.28% of the stock of State Street is held by insiders. 91.77% of the stock of State Street is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of State Street (NYSE:STT



Earnings for State Street are expected to grow by 3.34% in the coming year, from $6.58 to $6.80 per share. The P/E ratio of State Street is 11.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of State Street is 11.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.98. State Street has a PEG Ratio of 1.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. State Street has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

