Earnings results for The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63.

The Charles Schwab last announced its earnings data on October 15th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company earned $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Its revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. The Charles Schwab has generated $2.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.2. The Charles Schwab has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Charles Schwab in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.54, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.98%. The high price target for SCHW is $71.00 and the low price target for SCHW is $35.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Charles Schwab has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.54, The Charles Schwab has a forecasted downside of 14.0% from its current price of $58.75. The Charles Schwab has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab has a dividend yield of 1.21%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Charles Schwab does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of The Charles Schwab is 26.47%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Charles Schwab will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.59% next year. This indicates that The Charles Schwab will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

In the past three months, The Charles Schwab insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $64,923,383.00 in company stock. Only 10.80% of the stock of The Charles Schwab is held by insiders. 77.47% of the stock of The Charles Schwab is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW



Earnings for The Charles Schwab are expected to grow by 9.21% in the coming year, from $2.39 to $2.61 per share. The P/E ratio of The Charles Schwab is 27.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of The Charles Schwab is 27.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.98. The Charles Schwab has a P/B Ratio of 3.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

