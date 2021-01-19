Earnings results for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 01/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $6.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.6899999999999995.

The Goldman Sachs Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm earned $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Its revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The Goldman Sachs Group has generated $21.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. The Goldman Sachs Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Goldman Sachs Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $276.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.24%. The high price target for GS is $366.00 and the low price target for GS is $200.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.” The Goldman Sachs Group also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

The Goldman Sachs Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $276.20, The Goldman Sachs Group has a forecasted downside of 8.2% from its current price of $301.01. The Goldman Sachs Group has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group pays a meaningful dividend of 1.66%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Goldman Sachs Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of The Goldman Sachs Group is 23.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Goldman Sachs Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.90% next year. This indicates that The Goldman Sachs Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

In the past three months, The Goldman Sachs Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of The Goldman Sachs Group is held by insiders. 68.05% of the stock of The Goldman Sachs Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS



Earnings for The Goldman Sachs Group are expected to grow by 0.76% in the coming year, from $26.26 to $26.46 per share. The P/E ratio of The Goldman Sachs Group is 12.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of The Goldman Sachs Group is 12.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.98. The Goldman Sachs Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.65. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. The Goldman Sachs Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

