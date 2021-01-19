Earnings results for United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

United Community Banks last released its earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $177.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.17 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. United Community Banks has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. United Community Banks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 19th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for United Community Banks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 28.32%. The high price target for UCBI is $23.50 and the low price target for UCBI is $20.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

United Community Banks has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.60, United Community Banks has a forecasted downside of 28.3% from its current price of $31.53. United Community Banks has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks pays a meaningful dividend of 2.29%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. United Community Banks has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of United Community Banks is 30.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, United Community Banks will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.29% next year. This indicates that United Community Banks will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

In the past three months, United Community Banks insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.17% of the stock of United Community Banks is held by insiders. 82.27% of the stock of United Community Banks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI



Earnings for United Community Banks are expected to grow by 9.68% in the coming year, from $1.86 to $2.04 per share. The P/E ratio of United Community Banks is 17.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of United Community Banks is 17.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.98. United Community Banks has a P/B Ratio of 1.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here