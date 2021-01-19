Earnings results for Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 01/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

No earning Data

Analyst Opinion on Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Unity Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.96%. The high price target for UNTY is $21.00 and the low price target for UNTY is $20.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Unity Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.50, Unity Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 4.0% from its current price of $19.72. Unity Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.60%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Unity Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Unity Bancorp is 14.95%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Unity Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.97% next year. This indicates that Unity Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

In the past three months, Unity Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.12% of the stock of Unity Bancorp is held by insiders. 47.95% of the stock of Unity Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY



Earnings for Unity Bancorp are expected to grow by 8.02% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $2.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Unity Bancorp is 9.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.58. The P/E ratio of Unity Bancorp is 9.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 20.13. Unity Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

