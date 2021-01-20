Earnings results for Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

Alcoa last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 19th, 2020. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.34. The firm earned $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Alcoa has generated ($0.99) earnings per share over the last year. Alcoa has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 20th, 2021. Alcoa will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, January 20th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alcoa in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.63, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 32.33%. The high price target for AA is $22.00 and the low price target for AA is $10.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Alcoa has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.22, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.63, Alcoa has a forecasted downside of 32.3% from its current price of $23.09. Alcoa has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Alcoa does not currently pay a dividend. Alcoa does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Alcoa insiders have sold 1,146.47% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $2,550.00 in company stock and sold $31,785.00 in company stock.

Earnings for Alcoa are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.31) to $1.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Alcoa is -9.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alcoa is -9.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alcoa has a P/B Ratio of 0.73. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

