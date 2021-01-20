Earnings results for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 01/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.91. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.98.

ASML last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 14th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.38. The firm earned $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. ASML has generated $6.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.5. ASML has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 20th, 2021. ASML will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, January 20th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ASML in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $430.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.63%. The high price target for ASML is $540.00 and the low price target for ASML is $322.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ASML has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $430.67, ASML has a forecasted downside of 21.6% from its current price of $549.50. ASML has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML has a dividend yield of 0.45%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ASML does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of ASML is 34.40%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ASML will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.77% next year. This indicates that ASML will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

In the past three months, ASML insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.88% of the stock of ASML is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML



Earnings for ASML are expected to grow by 22.16% in the coming year, from $9.34 to $11.41 per share. The P/E ratio of ASML is 61.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.53. The P/E ratio of ASML is 61.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 83.09. ASML has a PEG Ratio of 2.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ASML has a P/B Ratio of 16.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here