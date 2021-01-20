Earnings results for BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.56.

BOK Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $505.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.29 million. BOK Financial has generated $7.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. BOK Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 20th, 2021. BOK Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, January 20th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BOK Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $71.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.72%. The high price target for BOKF is $85.00 and the low price target for BOKF is $57.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

BOK Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.13, and is based on 1 buy rating, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $71.00, BOK Financial has a forecasted downside of 11.7% from its current price of $80.43. BOK Financial has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

BOK Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.62%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BOK Financial has been increasing its dividend for 14 years. The dividend payout ratio of BOK Financial is 29.05%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BOK Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.04% next year. This indicates that BOK Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, BOK Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 55.70% of the stock of BOK Financial is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 41.23% of the stock of BOK Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for BOK Financial are expected to grow by 11.67% in the coming year, from $6.00 to $6.70 per share. The P/E ratio of BOK Financial is 14.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.53. The P/E ratio of BOK Financial is 14.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.86. BOK Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

