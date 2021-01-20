Earnings results for Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU)

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 01/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Bright Scholar Education last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 11th, 2020. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $95.24 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education has generated $0.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.7. Bright Scholar Education has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 20th, 2021. Bright Scholar Education will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, January 20th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU)

Dividend Strength: Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU)

Bright Scholar Education pays a meaningful dividend of 1.89%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bright Scholar Education does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Bright Scholar Education is 34.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bright Scholar Education will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.92% next year. This indicates that Bright Scholar Education will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU)

In the past three months, Bright Scholar Education insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU



Earnings for Bright Scholar Education are expected to grow by 27.45% in the coming year, from $0.51 to $0.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Bright Scholar Education is 31.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.84. The P/E ratio of Bright Scholar Education is 31.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 44.76. Bright Scholar Education has a P/B Ratio of 1.64. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

