Earnings results for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Company is expected* to report earnings on 01/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Fastenal last announced its earnings results on October 18th, 2020. The reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company earned $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Fastenal has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.5. Fastenal has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 20th, 2021. Fastenal will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, January 20th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fastenal in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.70, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.33%. The high price target for FAST is $52.00 and the low price target for FAST is $34.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Fastenal has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.18, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.70, Fastenal has a forecasted downside of 13.3% from its current price of $50.42. Fastenal has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal pays a meaningful dividend of 1.98%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fastenal does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Fastenal is 72.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Fastenal will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.36% next year. This indicates that Fastenal will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

In the past three months, Fastenal insiders have sold 1,731.55% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $113,865.00 in company stock and sold $2,085,497.00 in company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of Fastenal is held by insiders. 77.13% of the stock of Fastenal is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST



Earnings for Fastenal are expected to grow by 4.08% in the coming year, from $1.47 to $1.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Fastenal is 34.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.53. The P/E ratio of Fastenal is 34.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 33.76. Fastenal has a PEG Ratio of 3.69. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fastenal has a P/B Ratio of 10.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

