Earnings results for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Kinder Morgan last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm earned $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.0. Kinder Morgan has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 20th, 2021. Kinder Morgan will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, January 20th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kinder Morgan in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.51%. The high price target for KMI is $20.00 and the low price target for KMI is $13.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 12 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.78%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Kinder Morgan has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kinder Morgan is 110.53%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Kinder Morgan will have a dividend payout ratio of 115.38% in the coming year. This indicates that Kinder Morgan may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

In the past three months, Kinder Morgan insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.19% of the stock of Kinder Morgan is held by insiders. 60.02% of the stock of Kinder Morgan is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI



Earnings for Kinder Morgan are expected to grow by 4.60% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $0.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Kinder Morgan is 311.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.84. The P/E ratio of Kinder Morgan is 311.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 26.98. Kinder Morgan has a PEG Ratio of 5.61. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kinder Morgan has a P/B Ratio of 1.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

