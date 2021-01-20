Earnings results for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley is expected* to report earnings on 01/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.2.

Morgan Stanley last announced its earnings results on October 15th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Morgan Stanley has generated $4.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Morgan Stanley has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 20th, 2021. Morgan Stanley will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, January 20th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Morgan Stanley in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.57, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.89%. The high price target for MS is $88.00 and the low price target for MS is $43.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.” Morgan Stanley also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

Morgan Stanley has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.65, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.57, Morgan Stanley has a forecasted downside of 17.9% from its current price of $74.99. Morgan Stanley has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley pays a meaningful dividend of 1.86%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Morgan Stanley does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Morgan Stanley is 28.11%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Morgan Stanley will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.37% next year. This indicates that Morgan Stanley will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

In the past three months, Morgan Stanley insiders have bought 39.97% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,385,000.00 in company stock and sold $989,518.00 in company stock. Only 0.26% of the stock of Morgan Stanley is held by insiders. 76.79% of the stock of Morgan Stanley is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS



Earnings for Morgan Stanley are expected to decrease by -10.46% in the coming year, from $5.93 to $5.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Morgan Stanley is 12.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of Morgan Stanley is 12.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.65. Morgan Stanley has a PEG Ratio of 2.17. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Morgan Stanley has a P/B Ratio of 1.64. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

