Earnings results for Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 01/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.

Plexus last issued its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.15. The business earned $913.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.41 million. Plexus has generated $4.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.1. Plexus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 20th, 2021. Plexus will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, January 20th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Plexus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $84.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.72%. The high price target for PLXS is $91.00 and the low price target for PLXS is $78.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Plexus has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $84.00, Plexus has a forecasted upside of 1.7% from its current price of $82.58. Plexus has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus does not currently pay a dividend. Plexus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

In the past three months, Plexus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,553,675.00 in company stock. Only 2.38% of the stock of Plexus is held by insiders. 94.15% of the stock of Plexus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS



Earnings for Plexus are expected to grow by 8.59% in the coming year, from $4.54 to $4.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Plexus is 21.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.53. The P/E ratio of Plexus is 21.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 83.09. Plexus has a P/B Ratio of 2.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

