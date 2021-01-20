Earnings results for Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

Rakuten last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Rakuten has generated ($0.22) earnings per share over the last year. Rakuten has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)

Dividend Strength: Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)

Rakuten has a dividend yield of 0.31%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rakuten does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)

In the past three months, Rakuten insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.14% of the stock of Rakuten is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY



Earnings for Rakuten are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to ($0.42) per share. The P/E ratio of Rakuten is -15.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Rakuten is -15.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rakuten has a P/B Ratio of 1.89. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

