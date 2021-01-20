Earnings results for The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 01/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.42.

The Procter & Gamble last announced its earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The business earned $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Its revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. The Procter & Gamble has generated $5.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5. The Procter & Gamble has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 20th, 2021. The Procter & Gamble will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, January 20th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Procter & Gamble in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $146.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.34%. The high price target for PG is $166.00 and the low price target for PG is $120.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Procter & Gamble has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $146.08, The Procter & Gamble has a forecasted upside of 9.3% from its current price of $133.60. The Procter & Gamble has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

The Procter & Gamble pays a meaningful dividend of 2.34%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Procter & Gamble has been increasing its dividend for 59 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Procter & Gamble is 61.72%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Procter & Gamble will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.49% next year. This indicates that The Procter & Gamble will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, The Procter & Gamble insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $93,052,467.00 in company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of The Procter & Gamble is held by insiders. 63.05% of the stock of The Procter & Gamble is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for The Procter & Gamble are expected to grow by 7.69% in the coming year, from $5.59 to $6.02 per share. The P/E ratio of The Procter & Gamble is 25.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.53. The P/E ratio of The Procter & Gamble is 25.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.19. The Procter & Gamble has a PEG Ratio of 3.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Procter & Gamble has a P/B Ratio of 7.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

