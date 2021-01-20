Earnings results for United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 19 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-6.5600000000000005. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.67.

United Airlines last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 14th, 2020. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.63) by $0.53. The firm earned $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has generated $12.05 earnings per share over the last year. United Airlines has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 20th, 2021. United Airlines will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, January 20th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for United Airlines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.22%. The high price target for UAL is $125.00 and the low price target for UAL is $30.00. There are currently 6 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

United Airlines has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.09, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 6 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.90, United Airlines has a forecasted upside of 18.2% from its current price of $44.75. United Airlines has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines does not currently pay a dividend. United Airlines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

In the past three months, United Airlines insiders have sold 8,758.53% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $93,100.00 in company stock and sold $8,247,291.00 in company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of United Airlines is held by insiders. 60.86% of the stock of United Airlines is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL



Earnings for United Airlines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($26.76) to ($5.28) per share. The P/E ratio of United Airlines is -2.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of United Airlines is -2.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. United Airlines has a P/B Ratio of 0.98. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here