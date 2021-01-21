Earnings results for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

Bank OZK last released its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.27. The company earned $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. Bank OZK has generated $3.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. Bank OZK has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bank OZK in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.73%. The high price target for OZK is $39.00 and the low price target for OZK is $19.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Bank OZK has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.75, Bank OZK has a forecasted downside of 22.7% from its current price of $34.62. Bank OZK has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK pays a meaningful dividend of 3.16%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bank OZK has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bank OZK is 33.64%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bank OZK will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.25% next year. This indicates that Bank OZK will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

In the past three months, Bank OZK insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.70% of the stock of Bank OZK is held by insiders. 85.37% of the stock of Bank OZK is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK



Earnings for Bank OZK are expected to grow by 40.57% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $2.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Bank OZK is 16.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.64. The P/E ratio of Bank OZK is 16.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.02. Bank OZK has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

