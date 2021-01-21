Earnings results for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

BankUnited last released its earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business earned $223.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.77 million. BankUnited has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. BankUnited has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BankUnited in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.81%. The high price target for BKU is $41.00 and the low price target for BKU is $21.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BankUnited has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.80, BankUnited has a forecasted downside of 14.8% from its current price of $38.50. BankUnited has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited pays a meaningful dividend of 2.36%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BankUnited has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of BankUnited is 29.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BankUnited will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.83% next year. This indicates that BankUnited will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

In the past three months, BankUnited insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,655,776.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of BankUnited is held by insiders. 97.34% of the stock of BankUnited is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU



Earnings for BankUnited are expected to grow by 55.38% in the coming year, from $1.86 to $2.89 per share. The P/E ratio of BankUnited is 18.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.64. The P/E ratio of BankUnited is 18.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.02. BankUnited has a PEG Ratio of 4.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. BankUnited has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here