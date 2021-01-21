Earnings results for Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.93. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.07.

Banner last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $149.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.88 million. Banner has generated $4.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. Banner has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Banner in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.80%. The high price target for BANR is $50.00 and the low price target for BANR is $42.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Banner has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.00, Banner has a forecasted downside of 10.8% from its current price of $51.57. Banner has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner pays a meaningful dividend of 3.17%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Banner does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Banner is 37.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Banner will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.81% next year. This indicates that Banner will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

In the past three months, Banner insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,576.00 in company stock. Only 2.13% of the stock of Banner is held by insiders. 82.52% of the stock of Banner is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR



Earnings for Banner are expected to grow by 3.38% in the coming year, from $3.25 to $3.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Banner is 16.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.64. The P/E ratio of Banner is 16.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.02. Banner has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

