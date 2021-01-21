Earnings results for Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

Bryn Mawr Bank last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm earned $56.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.70 million. Bryn Mawr Bank has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.4. Bryn Mawr Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bryn Mawr Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.74%. The high price target for BMTC is $40.00 and the low price target for BMTC is $29.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bryn Mawr Bank has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.50, Bryn Mawr Bank has a forecasted upside of 1.7% from its current price of $33.91. Bryn Mawr Bank has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank pays a meaningful dividend of 3.15%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bryn Mawr Bank has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bryn Mawr Bank is 34.84%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bryn Mawr Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.02% next year. This indicates that Bryn Mawr Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

In the past three months, Bryn Mawr Bank insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $136,590.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.39% of the stock of Bryn Mawr Bank is held by insiders. 77.51% of the stock of Bryn Mawr Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC



Earnings for Bryn Mawr Bank are expected to grow by 76.03% in the coming year, from $1.46 to $2.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Bryn Mawr Bank is 20.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.64. The P/E ratio of Bryn Mawr Bank is 20.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.02. Bryn Mawr Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

