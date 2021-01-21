Earnings results for County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

County Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The business earned $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. County Bancorp has generated $2.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.6. County Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for County Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.49%. The high price target for ICBK is $28.00 and the low price target for ICBK is $21.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.88%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. County Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of County Bancorp is 16.95%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, County Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.08% next year. This indicates that County Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK)

In the past three months, County Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $962,660.00 in company stock. Only 24.10% of the stock of County Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 25.89% of the stock of County Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK



Earnings for County Bancorp are expected to grow by 16.67% in the coming year, from $1.14 to $1.33 per share. The P/E ratio of County Bancorp is 32.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.64. The P/E ratio of County Bancorp is 32.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.02. County Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.82. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

