Earnings results for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.99.

CSX last released its earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business earned $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Its revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. CSX has generated $4.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9. CSX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CSX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $86.35, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.36%. The high price target for CSX is $105.00 and the low price target for CSX is $60.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CSX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 18 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $86.35, CSX has a forecasted downside of 7.4% from its current price of $93.21. CSX has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX has a dividend yield of 1.12%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CSX does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of CSX is 24.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CSX will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.19% next year. This indicates that CSX will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

In the past three months, CSX insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $349,054.00 in company stock. Only 0.58% of the stock of CSX is held by insiders. 73.75% of the stock of CSX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX



Earnings for CSX are expected to grow by 19.11% in the coming year, from $3.61 to $4.30 per share. The P/E ratio of CSX is 25.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.64. The P/E ratio of CSX is 25.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 23.06. CSX has a PEG Ratio of 3.00. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CSX has a P/B Ratio of 6.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

