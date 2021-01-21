Earnings results for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm earned $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp has generated $2.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Fifth Third Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fifth Third Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.55, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.27%. The high price target for FITB is $37.00 and the low price target for FITB is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fifth Third Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.55, Fifth Third Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 15.3% from its current price of $31.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.37%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fifth Third Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Fifth Third Bancorp is 38.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Fifth Third Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.37% next year. This indicates that Fifth Third Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

In the past three months, Fifth Third Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $219,385.00 in company stock. Only 0.52% of the stock of Fifth Third Bancorp is held by insiders. 79.19% of the stock of Fifth Third Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB



Earnings for Fifth Third Bancorp are expected to grow by 30.37% in the coming year, from $1.91 to $2.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Fifth Third Bancorp is 15.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.63. The P/E ratio of Fifth Third Bancorp is 15.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.02. Fifth Third Bancorp has a PEG Ratio of 1.54. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fifth Third Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

