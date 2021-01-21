Earnings results for Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.

Flagstar Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. The business earned $632 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp has generated $3.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.9. Flagstar Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Flagstar Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.76%. The high price target for FBC is $56.00 and the low price target for FBC is $35.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Flagstar Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.20, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.60, Flagstar Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 2.8% from its current price of $45.35. Flagstar Bancorp has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp has a dividend yield of 0.44%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Flagstar Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Flagstar Bancorp is 5.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Flagstar Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.26% next year. This indicates that Flagstar Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

In the past three months, Flagstar Bancorp insiders have sold 705,624.80% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $60,240.00 in company stock and sold $425,128,621.00 in company stock. 37.70% of the stock of Flagstar Bancorp is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 95.76% of the stock of Flagstar Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC



Earnings for Flagstar Bancorp are expected to decrease by -32.71% in the coming year, from $9.11 to $6.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Flagstar Bancorp is 5.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.64. The P/E ratio of Flagstar Bancorp is 5.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.02. Flagstar Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here