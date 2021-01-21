Earnings results for FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Analyst Opinion on FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FuelCell Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 65.69%. The high price target for FCEL is $10.00 and the low price target for FCEL is $1.50. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

FuelCell Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.60, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.75, FuelCell Energy has a forecasted downside of 65.7% from its current price of $16.76. FuelCell Energy has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy does not currently pay a dividend. FuelCell Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

In the past three months, FuelCell Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.07% of the stock of FuelCell Energy is held by insiders. Only 33.69% of the stock of FuelCell Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL



Earnings for FuelCell Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.16) per share. The P/E ratio of FuelCell Energy is -29.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of FuelCell Energy is -29.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. FuelCell Energy has a P/B Ratio of 42.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

