Earnings results for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.38.

Independent Bank last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The firm earned $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124 million. Independent Bank has generated $5.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1. Independent Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 21st, 2021. Independent Bank will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, January 22nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Independent Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.50%. The high price target for INDB is $82.00 and the low price target for INDB is $58.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Independent Bank has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.00, Independent Bank has a forecasted downside of 12.5% from its current price of $80.00. Independent Bank has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank pays a meaningful dividend of 2.32%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Independent Bank has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Independent Bank is 32.74%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Independent Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.83% next year. This indicates that Independent Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

In the past three months, Independent Bank insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $127,292.00 in company stock. Only 1.17% of the stock of Independent Bank is held by insiders. 80.44% of the stock of Independent Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB



Earnings for Independent Bank are expected to decrease by -0.56% in the coming year, from $3.57 to $3.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Independent Bank is 20.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.64. The P/E ratio of Independent Bank is 20.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.02. Independent Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

