Earnings results for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.71.

International Business Machines last posted its earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has generated $12.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. International Business Machines has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for International Business Machines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $140.07, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.68%. The high price target for IBM is $155.00 and the low price target for IBM is $120.00. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.05%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. International Business Machines has been increasing its dividend for 20 years. The dividend payout ratio of International Business Machines is 50.90%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, International Business Machines will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.50% next year. This indicates that International Business Machines will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

In the past three months, International Business Machines insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,513,946.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.24% of the stock of International Business Machines is held by insiders. 55.67% of the stock of International Business Machines is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM



Earnings for International Business Machines are expected to grow by 32.19% in the coming year, from $8.73 to $11.54 per share. The P/E ratio of International Business Machines is 14.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.63. The P/E ratio of International Business Machines is 14.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 84.39. International Business Machines has a PEG Ratio of 3.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. International Business Machines has a P/B Ratio of 5.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

