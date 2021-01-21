Earnings results for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.99.

Intuitive Surgical last announced its earnings data on October 15th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business earned $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Its revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Intuitive Surgical has generated $9.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.0. Intuitive Surgical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Intuitive Surgical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $719.65, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.88%. The high price target for ISRG is $815.00 and the low price target for ISRG is $365.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Intuitive Surgical has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $719.65, Intuitive Surgical has a forecasted downside of 9.9% from its current price of $798.57. Intuitive Surgical has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical does not currently pay a dividend. Intuitive Surgical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

In the past three months, Intuitive Surgical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $15,003,047.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Intuitive Surgical is held by insiders. 86.50% of the stock of Intuitive Surgical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG



Earnings for Intuitive Surgical are expected to grow by 29.18% in the coming year, from $8.02 to $10.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Intuitive Surgical is 90.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.63. The P/E ratio of Intuitive Surgical is 90.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 35.94. Intuitive Surgical has a PEG Ratio of 8.96. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Intuitive Surgical has a P/B Ratio of 11.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

