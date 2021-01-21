Earnings results for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

KeyCorp last issued its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company earned $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. KeyCorp has generated $1.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. KeyCorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KeyCorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.42, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.19%. The high price target for KEY is $44.00 and the low price target for KEY is $10.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.” KeyCorp also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

KeyCorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.11, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.42, KeyCorp has a forecasted upside of 6.2% from its current price of $18.29. KeyCorp has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.99%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. KeyCorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of KeyCorp is 41.11%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, KeyCorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 47.13% next year. This indicates that KeyCorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

In the past three months, KeyCorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $261,865.00 in company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of KeyCorp is held by insiders. 80.96% of the stock of KeyCorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY



Earnings for KeyCorp are expected to grow by 37.72% in the coming year, from $1.14 to $1.57 per share. The P/E ratio of KeyCorp is 15.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.64. The P/E ratio of KeyCorp is 15.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.02. KeyCorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

