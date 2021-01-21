Earnings results for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.96. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.6.

M&T Bank last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank has generated $13.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. M&T Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for M&T Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $133.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.12%. The high price target for MTB is $174.00 and the low price target for MTB is $107.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

M&T Bank has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $133.50, M&T Bank has a forecasted downside of 7.1% from its current price of $143.73. M&T Bank has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank pays a meaningful dividend of 3.01%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. M&T Bank does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of M&T Bank is 32.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, M&T Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.20% next year. This indicates that M&T Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

In the past three months, M&T Bank insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,085,153.00 in company stock. Only 0.58% of the stock of M&T Bank is held by insiders. 82.68% of the stock of M&T Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB



Earnings for M&T Bank are expected to grow by 13.02% in the coming year, from $9.45 to $10.68 per share. The P/E ratio of M&T Bank is 14.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.63. The P/E ratio of M&T Bank is 14.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.02. M&T Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here