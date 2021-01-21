Earnings results for National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

National Bank last announced its earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.24 million. National Bank has generated $2.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. National Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for National Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.48%. The high price target for NBHC is $35.00 and the low price target for NBHC is $28.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

National Bank has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.50, National Bank has a forecasted downside of 12.5% from its current price of $35.99. National Bank has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank pays a meaningful dividend of 2.21%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. National Bank does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of National Bank is 31.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, National Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.36% next year. This indicates that National Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

In the past three months, National Bank insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $330,950.00 in company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of National Bank is held by insiders. 97.73% of the stock of National Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC



Earnings for National Bank are expected to decrease by -17.91% in the coming year, from $2.68 to $2.20 per share. The P/E ratio of National Bank is 13.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.64. The P/E ratio of National Bank is 13.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.02. National Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

