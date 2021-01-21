Must-See Earnings Estimates Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Earnings results for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.7.

Northern Trust last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Its revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Northern Trust has generated $6.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Northern Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Northern Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $97.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.07%. The high price target for NTRS is $130.00 and the low price target for NTRS is $65.00. There are currently 6 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Northern Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.94, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 6 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $97.71, Northern Trust has a forecasted upside of 3.1% from its current price of $94.80. Northern Trust has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 2.88%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Northern Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Northern Trust is 42.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Northern Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.34% next year. This indicates that Northern Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

In the past three months, Northern Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,100,497.00 in company stock. Only 0.72% of the stock of Northern Trust is held by insiders. 78.82% of the stock of Northern Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS

Earnings for Northern Trust are expected to grow by 7.85% in the coming year, from $5.99 to $6.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Northern Trust is 15.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.63. The P/E ratio of Northern Trust is 15.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.02. Northern Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

