Earnings results for People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

People’s United Financial last posted its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business earned $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.57 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. People’s United Financial has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. People’s United Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for People’s United Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.44, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.01%. The high price target for PBCT is $16.00 and the low price target for PBCT is $9.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

People’s United Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.30, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.44, People’s United Financial has a forecasted downside of 7.0% from its current price of $14.45. People’s United Financial has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.92%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. People’s United Financial has been increasing its dividend for 26 years. The dividend payout ratio of People’s United Financial is 51.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, People’s United Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.45% next year. This indicates that People’s United Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

In the past three months, People’s United Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $718,750.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of People’s United Financial is held by insiders. 71.55% of the stock of People’s United Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT



Earnings for People’s United Financial are expected to decrease by -9.09% in the coming year, from $1.21 to $1.10 per share. The P/E ratio of People’s United Financial is 12.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.64. The P/E ratio of People’s United Financial is 12.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.02. People’s United Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.75. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

