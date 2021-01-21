Earnings results for PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.5699999999999998. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.31.

PPG Industries last released its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm earned $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Its revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has generated $6.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.9. PPG Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PPG Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $136.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.57%. The high price target for PPG is $178.00 and the low price target for PPG is $82.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PPG Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.68, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $136.50, PPG Industries has a forecasted downside of 5.6% from its current price of $144.55. PPG Industries has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries has a dividend yield of 1.49%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PPG Industries has been increasing its dividend for 48 years. The dividend payout ratio of PPG Industries is 34.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PPG Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.21% next year. This indicates that PPG Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

In the past three months, PPG Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,347,031.00 in company stock. Only 0.41% of the stock of PPG Industries is held by insiders. 78.36% of the stock of PPG Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG



Earnings for PPG Industries are expected to grow by 22.05% in the coming year, from $5.67 to $6.92 per share. The P/E ratio of PPG Industries is 31.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.64. The P/E ratio of PPG Industries is 31.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.49. PPG Industries has a PEG Ratio of 3.21. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PPG Industries has a P/B Ratio of 6.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here