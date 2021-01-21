Earnings results for Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Reliant Bancorp last issued its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. The firm earned $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 million. Reliant Bancorp has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Reliant Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Reliant Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.06%. The high price target for RBNC is $21.00 and the low price target for RBNC is $18.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Reliant Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.50, Reliant Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 2.1% from its current price of $19.91. Reliant Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.00%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Reliant Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Reliant Bancorp is 25.97%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Reliant Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.51% next year. This indicates that Reliant Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

In the past three months, Reliant Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $82,223.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 12.30% of the stock of Reliant Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 31.00% of the stock of Reliant Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC



Earnings for Reliant Bancorp are expected to decrease by -10.58% in the coming year, from $2.08 to $1.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Reliant Bancorp is 13.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.64. The P/E ratio of Reliant Bancorp is 13.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.02. Reliant Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.00. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

