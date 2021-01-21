Earnings results for Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.93. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82.

Sandy Spring Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The company earned $126.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.09 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. Sandy Spring Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sandy Spring Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.91%. The high price target for SASR is $32.00 and the low price target for SASR is $29.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sandy Spring Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.50, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 13.9% from its current price of $35.43. Sandy Spring Bancorp has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.38%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sandy Spring Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Sandy Spring Bancorp is 36.59%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sandy Spring Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.47% next year. This indicates that Sandy Spring Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

In the past three months, Sandy Spring Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.04% of the stock of Sandy Spring Bancorp is held by insiders. 60.89% of the stock of Sandy Spring Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR



Earnings for Sandy Spring Bancorp are expected to grow by 47.53% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $3.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Sandy Spring Bancorp is 20.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.64. The P/E ratio of Sandy Spring Bancorp is 20.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a PEG Ratio of 3.01. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here