Earnings results for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology PLC is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.25.

Seagate Technology last posted its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Its revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has generated $4.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Seagate Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Seagate Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.36, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.60%. The high price target for STX is $79.00 and the low price target for STX is $33.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 13 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.38%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Seagate Technology has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Seagate Technology is 58.64%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Seagate Technology will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.50% next year. This indicates that Seagate Technology will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

In the past three months, Seagate Technology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $285,086,672.00 in company stock. Only 0.97% of the stock of Seagate Technology is held by insiders. 82.51% of the stock of Seagate Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX



Earnings for Seagate Technology are expected to grow by 33.86% in the coming year, from $4.40 to $5.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Seagate Technology is 15.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.64. The P/E ratio of Seagate Technology is 15.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 84.39. Seagate Technology has a PEG Ratio of 11.24. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Seagate Technology has a P/B Ratio of 8.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

